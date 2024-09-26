Israeli PM Netanyahu Encourages Military To Keep Fighting In Lebanon As Countries Call For Ceasefire

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in the southern village of Kfar Rouman, seen from Marjayoun, south Lebanon, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. via Associated Press

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his troops to continue fighting with “full force” in Lebanon on Thursday.

It comes after the UK joined international calls for an immediate 21-day ceasefire between Lebanon’s militants Hezbollah and Israel.

The neighbouring countries have been exchanging almost daily fire since the war between Israel and Hamas – militants backed by the Iranian regime, just like Hezbollah – began in Gaza in October 2023.

That conflict has only intensified in recent days.

Israel launched its most serious bombardment against Lebanon since 2006 this week, killing hundreds of people and causing a mass exodus from the area near the border.

And a spokesperson for Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu rejected suggestions of a ceasefire on Thursday morning.

In a statement, they said: “The news about a ceasefire – not true. This is an American-French proposal, to which the prime minister did not even respond.

“The news about the supposed directive to moderate the fighting in the north is also the opposite of the truth.

“The prime minister instructed the IDF [Israeli Defence Force] to continue the fighting with full force, and according to the plans presented to him.

“Also, the fighting in Gaza will continue until all the goals of the war are achieved.”

Those comments go against hopes on the international stage earlier today.

According to Sky News, senior US sources believed a ceasefire could be agreed to in the “coming hours” which would allow residents to return to their homes in Lebanon and Israel.

Similarly, when asked if a ceasefire could be secured soon, Lebanese PM Najib Mikati told Reuters: “Hopefully, yes.”

Israel claims it is attacking Lebanon to “dismantle and degrade Hezbollah’s capabilities and terrorist infrastructure” and to return displaced people back to northern Israel.

Hezbollah claims to be acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

US president Joe Biden has warned there could be “all out war” while UK PM Keir Starmer repeated his call for British nationals to leave Lebanon on Wednesday, telling BBC News last night: “Leave now. It’s very important.”

He did not go into details about evacuation plans but confirmed there were contingency plans in place.