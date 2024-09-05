Twilight Fans Are Going To Love Netflix's Latest Announcement

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in Twilight Lionsgate

A brand new Twilight adaptation is coming to Netflix.

On Wednesday afternoon, the streaming giant confirmed it had acquired the rights to Stephenie Meyer’s 2020 novel Midnight Sun, which retells the events of the first Twilight book from the character Edward Cullen’s perspective.

While the original books were adapted into five films which helped put Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart on the map as two major Hollywood stars, Netflix has revealed that Midnight Sun will instead take the form of a TV series.

And even more intriguingly – it’s going to be an animated series.

Midnight Sun, an animated series adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's novel and the retelling of Twilight from Edward Cullen's perspective, is officially in development. pic.twitter.com/iSzk3l7dnp — Netflix (@netflix) September 4, 2024

While Stephenie Meyer is on board to produce Midnight Sun, it will be written and co-executive produced by Sinead Daly, whose past credits include the Walking Dead spin-off World Beyond, the US drama Tell Me Lies and Baz Luhrmann’s short-lived Netflix series The Get Down.

More information about the new Twilight offering is yet to be revealed, although the original film’s director Catherine Hardwicke recently named the two young actors she’d get to play Bella and Edward were she casting the film in the modern day.

The original Twilight was released in 2008 and starred Robert and Bella as vampire Edward Cullen and high school student Bella Swan, who quickly fall into a passionate forbidden romance.

It also featured Taylor Lautner as Edward’s love rival, Jacob, with Anna Kendrick, Dakota Fanning, Michael Sheen and Lee Pace among the supporting cast.

The franchise became hugely popular, garnering a loyal fanbase of “Twi-hards”, and went on to spawn four more sequels.