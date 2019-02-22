Here’s your comprehensive guide to all the new original series, films and documentaries coming to Netflix this March. NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians (1/3//2019)

In the world’s toughest cricket league, every game is a battle. Can Mumbai Indians come together and bring home another trophy? Northern Rescue (1/3/2019) After the sudden death of his wife, search and rescue commander John West relocates with his three kids to his rural hometown of Turtle Island Bay. Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2 (6/3/2019) Journalist Harriet Dunkley finds herself enmeshed in a conspiracy while striving to clear the name of a former cellmate accused of murder. The Order (7/3/2019)

Out to avenge his mother’s death, a college student pledges a secret order and lands in a war between werewolves and practitioners of dark magic. Shadow (8/3/2019)

Haunted by a tragic loss, an ex-cop with a rare inability to feel pain strikes out on his own to catch offenders who’ve eluded Johannesburg police. Immortals (8/3/2019) Driven by revenge, human-turned-vampire Mia sets out to vanquish Dmitry, a ruthless vampire leader who seeks an artifact that grants immortality. After Life (8/3/2019) Struggling to come to terms with his wife’s death, a writer for a newspaper adopts a gruff new persona in an effort to push away those trying to help. Formula 1: Drive to Survive (8/3/2019)

Drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane ― both on and off the track during one cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing. Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! (8/3/2019) A loving couple become rivals when Belle opens a fusion bistro next to her ex-boyfriend Kram’s traditional restaurant in Bangkok’s chic Ari district. Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence (8/3/2019) From a teenage parkour enthusiast to a bawdy restaurateur, an eclectic group of characters find romance in Bangkok’s glittering Silom district. Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6 (12/3//2019) Kaito and Risako hang out with their housemates while Yui and Aio try to decide their next steps. Nothing is certain except their bonds of friendship. Love, Death & Robots (15/3/2019)

An animated anthology series presented by Tim Miller and David Fincher. Turn Up Charlie (15/3/2019) A down-and-out DJ plots to rebuild his music career while working as a nanny for his famous best friend’s wild 11-year-old daughter. Las Muñecas de la Mafia: Season 2 (15/3/2019) Lucrecia, Brenda and Olivia are once again entangled in the world of the drug lords as Janeth and Martha are introduced to its dark dangers. Arrested Development: Season 5 B (15/3/2019) As the Bluths continue to make a mess of their personal and professional lives, Michael again can’t quite abandon the family that makes him miserable. If I Hadn’t Met You (15/3/2019) Eduard, a husband and father who loses his family in a tragic accident, travels to parallel universes to seek a better fate for his beloved wife. Queer Eye: Season 3 (15/3/2019)

The Fab Five hit the road and head to Kansas City, Missouri, for another season of emotional makeovers and stunning transformations. Green Door (16/3/2019) A troubled psychologist returns from the U.S. and sets up a clinic in Taiwan, where mysterious patients and uncanny events shed light on his murky past. My Husband’s Penis Won’t Fit (20/3/2019) Kumiko and Kenichi meet in college and build a happy marriage together. But over time, an unusual problem threatens to destroy their relationship. Carlo & Malik (22/3/2019) A veteran homicide cop is forced to confront his own biases when he’s paired up with an Ivory Coast-born rookie on a string of murder cases in Rome. Delhi Crime (22/3/2019) As Delhi reels in the aftermath of a gang rape, a female police officer leads an eye-opening search for the culprits in this retelling of true events. Historia de un crimen: Colosio (22/3/2019)

Dramatization of Mexican presidential candidate Luis Donaldo Colosio’s 1994 assassination. Part of an anthology on unsolved crimes in Latin America. Most Beautiful Thing (22/3/2019)

A sheltered woman moves to Rio to start a new life and a journey of self-discovery among the dreamy views of the city’s beaches and hills. Selling Sunset (22/3/2019) The elite real estate brokers at the Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. The drama ramps up when a new agent joins the team. Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2 (28/3/2019) The love wagon rides again! Seven strangers board the famous van on a journey through Asia in search of a ticket home to Japan with a partner. Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3 (29/3/2019)

Sheila searches for meaning, Joel investigates a secret society, and Abby struggles with her feelings for Eric. Life and undeath can be so stressful. Osmosis (29/3/2019)

In a near-future Paris, an app uses personal memories to decode the mysteries of love. But what happens if your memories, like all data, are subject to manipulation? On My Block: Season 2 (Date TBC) In the wake of a tragedy and Jamal’s valuable discovery, the friends lean on each other like never before as they deal with the repercussions. El sabor de las margaritas (31/3/2019) While investigating the disappearance of a teen girl in a tight-knit Galician town, a Civil Guard officer uncovers secrets linked to a loss of her own. Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (31/3/2019) The trailer park just got a lot weirder. Picking up where Season 12 left off ― and higher than ever ― the entire gang has turned into cartoons. WEEKLY SERIES Star Trek: Discovery (1/3/2019)

Mysterious events in different regions of the galaxy launch Discovery on a new mission with a temporary captain: Christopher Pike of the Enterprise. Romance is a Bonus Book (2/3/2019)

A gifted writer who’s the youngest editor-in-chief ever at his publishing company gets enmeshed in the life of a former copywriter desperate for a job. Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (3/3/2019) Hasan Minhaj returns with new episodes every Sunday, bringing his unique, unexpected comedic perspective to current global events and culture. NETFLIX FILMS River’s Edge (1/3/2019) High schooler Haruna befriends loner Yamada, then is drawn into the tangled relationship between him, a model and the girl who loves him unreasonably. Your Son (1/3/2019) After his son is brutally beaten outside a nightclub, a surgeon takes the law into his own hands and seeks vengeance against the perpetrators. The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (1/3/2019)

Inspired by a science book, 13-year-old William Kamkwamba builds a wind turbine to save his Malawian village from famine. Based on a true story. Budapest (1/3/2019) Two friends quit their boring jobs to start a company that plans bachelor parties in Budapest. Their wives, however, have mixed feelings about this. Lady J (8/3/2019) When her love affair with a lustful marquis takes a sudden turn, a wealthy widow concocts a scheme to get revenge ― with help from a younger woman. Juanita (8/3/2019)

Fed up with her life, Juanita leaves her grown kids behind and hits the road in search of a fresh start. Walk. Ride. Rodeo. (8/3/2019)

In the wake of an accident that leaves her paralyzed, a champion barrel racer is determined to get back on her horse and ride again. Triple Frontier (13/3/2019)

Struggling to make ends meet, five former U.S. soldiers set out to steal millions from a drug lord’s lair ― and end up with a target on their backs. Burn Out (15/3/2019) When his son’s mom runs afoul of Paris’s criminal underworld, a thrill-seeking super bike racer begins moonlighting as a drug courier to clear her debt. Dry Martina (15/3/2019)

An odd encounter with a fan and a tryst with that fan’s ex-boyfriend leads a sexually adventurous singer on an escapade in Chile. Paskal (15/3/2019) Naval unit Paskal is among the most elite special forces in Malaysia. But all bets are off when one of its own stages a hijacking. Based on true events. Mirage (22/3/2019) A space-time continuum glitch allows Vera to save a boy’s life 25 years earlier, but results in the loss of her daughter, whom she fights to get back. The Dirt (22/3/2019)

In this dramatisation of Mötley Crüe’s no-holds-barred autobiography, the band hits the monster highs and savage lows of heavy metal superstardom. Bayoneta (29/3/2019) A retired Mexican boxer living alone in Finland gets a shot to redeem himself in the ring, forcing him to confront his painful past in the process. The Highwaymen (29/3/2019)

The outlaws made headlines. The lawmen made history. From director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side), The Highwaymen follows the untold true story of the legendary detectives who brought down Bonnie and Clyde. When the full force of the FBI and the latest forensic technology aren’t enough to capture the nation’s most notorious criminals, two former Texas Rangers (Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson) must rely on their gut instincts and old school skills to get the job done. 15 August (29/3/2019) Veteran Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns producer for this lighthearted snapshot of life in the chawls of Mumbai. NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY SPECIALS Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits (12/3/2019) Jimmy Carr has gathered a selection of his very best jokes for the ultimate comedy special. A man who has devoted his life to crafting perfect gags and brutally brilliant one-liners, Jimmy’s new show distils everything we love to laugh at and be shocked by into one incredible stand-up special. Featuring clever jokes, rude jokes, and a few jokes that are totally unacceptable. Filmed at The Olympia Theatre in Dublin, Ireland, “The Best of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits” launches globally on Netflix, Tuesday, March 12th. Carr is also the host of the Netflix original show, “The Fix.” Edoardo Ferrario: Temi Caldi (15/3/2019) Italian comedian Edoardo Ferrario riffs on life at 30 and unpacks the peculiarities of local travel, social media and people who like craft beer. Amy Schumer Growing (19/3/2019) Amy Schumer gives a refreshingly honest and hilarious take on marriage, pregnancy and personal growth in her new Netflix comedy special, Amy Schumer Growing. Filmed in front of a packed house in Chicago, the comedian talks about the joys of womanhood, settling into marital bliss, and yes also you guessed it, sex! Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid (26/3/2019) Comedian Nate Bargatze takes aim at the absurdity of everyday life in an approachable and deadpan stand-up set shot in Duluth, Georgia. NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES Losers (1/3/2019)

In a “winning is everything” society, how do we handle failure? Using sports as its guide, this documentary series examines the psychology of losing. ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre (22/3/2019) Ambushed by Ulster loyalists, three members of the Miami Showband were killed in Northern Ireland in 1975. Was the crime linked to the government? The Legend of Cocaine Island (29/3/2019) A businessman who is down on his luck hatches a plan to retrieve a mythical $2-million stash of cocaine from its reported hiding place in the Caribbean. NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY Larva Island: Season 2 (1/3/2019)