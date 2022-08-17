Netflix has released the first trailer for their new show Wednesday, based around the iconic Addams Family character.

The upcoming comedy-horror series reimagines Wednesday as a teenager, who arrives at the suitably spooky Nevermore Academy after being expelled from her eighth school in five years due to a grisly piranha-based incident.

In the newly-released clip (released, fittingly, on Wednesday), we also see footage of the character playing cello, learning to fence, getting to know her schoolmates and attending a school dance where blood appears to rain down from the ceiling.

“Little did I know, I’d be stepping into a nightmare, full of mystery, mayhem and murder” says Wednesday – played by 19-year-old Jenna Ortega – in voiceover, before adding: “I think I’m going to love it here.”

Wednesday Addams as depicted in the trailer for Netflix's new show Netflix

Wednesday is directed by Tim Burton – known for his work on films like Beetlejuice, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Edward Scissorhands – while Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones play Wednesday’s parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams.

The teaser ends with the teenager clicking twice, in a nod to the original sitcom’s infamous theme music.

The role of Wednesday Addams was originated by Lisa Loring in the 1960s, with Christina Ricci playing the character twice on the big screen, including in the cult classic Addams Family Values.

Interestingly, Christina is also set to play a role in the new series, though details about her character are yet to be revealed.

Jenna Ortega in character as Wednesday Addams MATTHIAS CLAMER/NETFLIX

Before landing the role of Wednesday, Jenna appeared in Jane The Virgin, You and the recent Scream revival.

