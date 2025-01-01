A selection of the new shows and films coming to Netflix this January Netflix

We’ve made it to the New Year, everyone! And if you’ve found yourself with nothing to watch in that post-Christmas slump, we’ve got some good news for you.

Netflix has plenty of new shows and movies coming in the next month, from debate-provoking documentaries and action-packed dramas to easy-watching reality shows and even some exciting animes.

Here are our top picks of all the new projects that’ll be available to stream this month – and exactly when you can look forward to watching them...

Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever (1 January)

Tell me more: Yes, we’re afraid the conversation around Bryan Johnson – the man obsessed with staying young whose lifestyle repeatedly made headlines in 2024 – is continuing into the New Year.

At the very least, we’re happy that the inevitable Netflix documentary around Johnson has come sooner in the year, rather than later, so we can get the conversation over as quickly as possible.

Netflix says: “How far would you go to live forever - or even just slow down the aging process? This startling documentary by Chris Smith (Fyre, 100 Foot Wave) is told through intimate access to Bryan Johnson, a man who has dedicated his life to defy aging.

“Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever dives into the controversial wellness practices one man is using to maintain youth and vitality, and the effect this journey has on himself and those around him.”

Missing You (1 January)

Tell me more: Harlan Coben’s soap-y British dramas have become a highlight of our January in the past few years thanks to shows like Fool Me Once and Stay Close, which premiered in the same New Year slot the past two years.

Missing You, in true Harlan Coben, centres around a woman who makes a startling discovery about her fiancé, who has been “missing” for the last decade, on a dating app – and the mystery just unfolds from there.

Netflix will be hoping the show can follow in the footsteps of Fool Me Once, which became seventh most-watched English-language show in the platform’s history last year.

True to form, it also boasts appearances from British performers like Busted musician Matt Willis, former EastEnders star Jessica Plummer, Top Boy’s Ashley Walters, telly staple James Nesbitt and Harlan Coben regular Richard Armitage.

Netflix says: “What would you do if your ex disappeared and came back into your life after 11 years? Your next Harlan Coben New Year’s Day watch is here.”

Selling The City (3 January)

Tell me more: No, Netflix is not done with its estate agent docusoaps.

Selling Sunset is heading to the West Coast this time around, though, with a new team of agents trying their luck at shifting some of New York’s most enviable properties – while juggling their often-turbulent personal lives.

Netflix says: “From the creators of Selling Sunset and Selling the OC comes Selling the City, a new series following a dynamic group of no-nonsense, kickass agents at Douglas Elliman as they navigate the cutthroat world of luxury real estate in New York City.

“From intense competition to the fast-paced careers and personal dramas of these agents, Selling the City promises to deliver all the excitement against the stunning backdrop of the city’s real estate landscape.”

My Happy Marriage (6 January)

Tell me more: My Happy Marriage began life as a manga in Japan, before being adapted for the screen at Netflix in 2022.

Mixing elements of the banal and fantastical, the hit show centres around a woman living at a time when magic is fading, whose life changes when she is forced into a marriage with a man she doesn’t know, only for him to be far from the monster she expected.

Netflix says: “Miyo’s abusive family deems her worthless – but together with her powerful husband-to-be, her true self and hidden powers slowly begin to shine.”

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera Action (7 January)

Tell me more: Another inevitable Netflix documentary following in the footsteps of some of its more recent offerings, exploring the real story behind different media phenomena of the late 20th century.

In Fights, Camera, Action, the streaming giant explores the rise of The Jerry Springer Show and the story of how it became the pinnacle of trash TV – as well as the real people affected along the way.

Netflix says: “This jaw-dropping documentary goes behind the scenes of America’s most controversial talk show to expose its biggest scandals, both on- and off-camera.”

American Primeval (9 January)

Tell me more: Diving deep into a dark and “brutal” moment in America’s history, this gritty period piece centres around a mother and son fleeing to try and make a new life for themselves at a moment in time when “every man for himself” was the name of the game.

Netflix says: “This is America…1857. Up is down, pain is everywhere, innocence and tranquility are losing the battle to hatred and fear. Peace is the shrinking minority, and very few possess grace — even fewer know compassion.

“There is no safe haven in these brutal lands, and only one goal matters: survival. American Primeval is a fictionalised dramatisation and examination of the violent collision of culture, religion and community as men and women fight and die to keep or control this land.”

Asura (9 January)

Tell me more: A domestic drama from Japan, Asura introduces us to a group of sisters, whose view of their family is turned upside down when they unearth that their elderly father has been having an affair.

Asura is a reimagined and modernised take on Kuniko Mukoda’s much-loved 70s drama Like Asura, featuring some impressive talents from Japan.

Netflix says: “An iconic family drama of mid-20th century Japan is reborn in the modern age, timeless and captivating as ever.

“Four seemingly happy sisters are suddenly confronted with an unsettling development — a modern family drama about four sisters searching for true happiness amid clashes, tears and laughter.”

XO, Kitty (16 January)

Tell me more: The All The Boys I’ve Loved Before spin-off is back for a second season.

While the first season saw our titular heroine grappling with the ups and downs of first love, this time around she also has family drama to deal with as she returns for her second semester at college in Seoul.

Netflix says: “Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey is back in Seoul for a new semester at KISS. She’s single for the first time in a long time, and ready for a fresh start: no more meddling, no more drama. Maybe just some casual dating. Emphasis on casual.

“But she has more to worry about than her love life, as a letter from her mother’s past sets her on a wild journey, and new faces at KISS bring change. As secrets unravel and bonds are tested, Kitty will learn that life, family and love are more complicated than she ever imagined.”

Back In Action (17 January)

Tell me more: A case of reverse Mr And Mrs Smith, Back In Action centres around a married couple who’ve put their lives as CIA spies behind them, only to be dragged back into the world of espionage.

It’s a fitting title for the film, as it marks rom-com queen Cameron Diaz’s return to acting after a decade-long break, and this time she’s paired up with Jamie Foxx.

Netflix says: “Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.”

The Night Agent (23 January)

Tell me more: The Night Agent fans – and we know you’re out there, because it was one of Netflix’s biggest shows of 2023, despite a lack of push from the streaming platform – have been very patient when it comes to season two.

Fortunately, the wait is almost over, with Gabriel Basso poised to return as FBI agent Peter Sutherland.

Netflix says: “The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centring on a low level FBI Agent, Peter Sutherland, whose efforts to save the president in season one earn him an opportunity to become a Night Agent in season two.

