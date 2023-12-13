Netflix's Most-Watched Show Of 2023 So Far Probably Isn't What You're Expecting

Queen Charlotte was among Netflix's top shows of 2023 – but it wasn't number one NICK WALL/NETFLIX

While Netflix has famously been guarded in the past when it comes to viewing figures for its most popular shows, the streaming service has decided to give its users a small peek behind the curtain.

On Tuesday, the platform released data relating to 99% of its original shows and films for the first half of 2023.

Advertisement

These newly-released figures show that, perhaps surprisingly, the action thriller The Night Agent accrued the most minutes watched among Netflix subscribers between January and June.

According to this data, viewers spent 812.1 million hours watching the US show, which began streaming in March, with a second season being commissioned shortly after its debut.

Luciane Buchanan and Gabriel Basso in The Night Agent Netflix

In runner-up position was the second season of Ginny & Georgia (665.1 million hours), followed by the South Korean revenge thriller The Glory (622.8 million hours) and the first season of Wednesday (507.7 million hours, particularly impressive given that the Addams Family spin-off actually debuted on Netflix in 2022).

Advertisement

Next on the list was the Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte (503 million hours) and the latest season of You (440.6 million hours), which will come to an end next year with its fifth and final season.

Ginny & Georgia proved hugely popular on Netflix in 2023 Netflix

More recently, Netflix has had hits with original shows like Squid Game: The Challenge, David Beckham’s self-titled documentary and the final season of The Crown, although these all began streaming in the second half of 2023, and therefore aren’t yet counted in this data.

If you’ve still not watched The Night Agent for yourself, but this news has got you feeling intrigued, give the trailer a quick watch below: