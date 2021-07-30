The Internet's Favorite Prank Just Reached An Epic Milestone

A lot of online memes have come and gone over the years, but there’s one that people are never gonna give up.

Rickrolling is the not-so-subtle art of tricking someone into watching Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up video, which just topped 1 billion views on YouTube. “That is mind-blowing,” Astley said on Twitter. “The world is a wonderful and beautiful place, and I am very lucky.”

Variety reported that just three other music videos from the 1980s have passed the 1 billion mark: Sweet Child O’ Mine by Guns N’ Roses, Take On Me by A-ha and Billie Jean by Michael Jackson. Know Your Meme traced the rickroll to 2006 – just a year after YouTube’s birth – as explained in this video: