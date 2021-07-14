Never Mind The Buzzcocks Revival Confirmed With Noel Fielding Returning Alongside New Additions

Never Mind The Buzzcocks is set to return to screens, with Noel Fielding back as a team captain. Sky is reviving the popular musical quiz show, which originally aired on BBC Two from 1996 to 2015.

Taskmaster’s Greg Davies is set to take the helm as presenter, with This Is England star Daisy May Cooper joining Noel as a team captain. It has been confirmed comedian Jamali Maddix will also be a regular guest. Sky announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday, saying: “In light of the many, many years of Twitter petitions, management has decided it’s probably a good idea to bring back #NeverMindTheBuzzcocks.”

