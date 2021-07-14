Never Mind The Buzzcocks Revival Confirmed With Noel Fielding Returning Alongside New Additions

Never Mind The Buzzcocks is set to return to screens, with Noel Fielding back as a team captain.
Sky is reviving the popular musical quiz show, which originally aired on BBC Two from 1996 to 2015.
Taskmaster’s Greg Davies is set to take the helm as presenter, with This Is England star Daisy May Cooper joining Noel as a team captain.
It has been confirmed comedian Jamali Maddix will also be a regular guest.
Sky announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday, saying: “In light of the many, many years of Twitter petitions, management has decided it’s probably a good idea to bring back #NeverMindTheBuzzcocks.”
Director of Sky Arts and Entertainment for Sky, Phil Edgar-Jones described Never Mind The Buzzcocks as “one of those truly iconic shows” and said its return is “a buzz and a treat for lovers of tuneless humming everywhere.”
Mark Lamar was the original host of Buzzcocks from 1996 to 2005, with Simon Amstell taking over from a series of guest hosts from 2006 to 2009.
After guest hosts took the reins from 2009 to 2013, Rhod Gilbert went on to host the final series.
Phill Jupitus was one of the team captains for the whole 18 years, competing against Sean Hughes, Bill Bailey and finally Noel Fielding.
An airdate for the Buzzcocks reboot is expected to be announced in due course.