Mocking New Billboards Troll Trump To His Face Right Outside His Favorite Golf Courses

Conservative attorney George Conway is trolling Donald Trump both where he lives and where he plays by placing billboards near the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home and outside two of his favourite golf courses.

The billboards from Conway’s Anti-Psychopath PAC remind passersby that Trump cheats ― and not just at golf.

“Donald Trump’s reputation as a cheater and liar extends beyond the golf course into every aspect of his life,” Conway said in a news release.

The PAC said the 13 billboards have been “strategically placed” around Trump’s Bedminster golf course in New Jersey, his Doral golf course in Florida, and his Mar-a-Lago home to ensure that Trump himself sees them:

Numerous Trump golf partners have said the former president cheats, especially when playing on courses he owns.

Sportswriter Rick Reilly, who has golfed with Trump, said earlier this year that the former president cheats “like a mafia accountant.”

Reilly wrote an entire book on how Trump cheats at golf.

The Anti-Psychopath PAC said it’s hoping the billboards push Trump’s buttons.

“This campaign is designed to provoke Trump into another bout of unhinged behavior, further demonstrating his unfitness for office,” the organisation said in a news release.