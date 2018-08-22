Thousands of teenagers will be picking up their exam results today and finding out how they did in the new, reformed GCSEs, which has seen students across England assessed mainly on their exam performance following two years’ hard work. But the days of A*-G grades are almost gone, and parents and children alike this August will be learning to get their heads around the new 9-1 grading system for the majority of subjects. What do the new 9-1 grades mean? The new number system replacing the traditional A* - G grades does not offer a complete like-for-like comparison with the old system - which exams watchdog Ofqual has warned against doing - but it is possible to roughly translate them. Grades 9, 8 and 7 are the top marks available, with a 7 roughly translating to an A grade. The old A* grade sits between an 8 and a 9 in the new system. Scoring a 6 or a 5 is akin to a B grade, while a 4 is close to a C grade, and numbers 3, 2, and 1 sit between the old D, E, F, and G marks. The numbers system as kept the U mark, which means ungraded.

