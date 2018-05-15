New Look Responds To 'Fat Tax' Criticism By Promising To Review Plus-Size Prices

New Look has responded to criticism that it adds a “fat tax” to plus-size items by promising to review its pricing structure.

The fashion brand has repeatedly come under fire for charging more for items in its Curve range. Most recently shopper Maria Wassell complained when she found a pair of green striped trousers were on sale in the shop’s Curve range for £22.99 - 15% more than the £19.99 charged for a pair in for sizes 6-18.

New Look’s Curve range starts at size 18, so a customer purchasing this size would pay more for selecting the pair in the Curve range.

“It’s like being discriminated against for being plus-size when I’m only slightly bigger than average,” the 43-year old, from Ashford in Kent, told The Times. “The average size for a British woman is now a size 16.”

Shopper Sarah Doherty told HuffPost UK she also complained to the brand last November after finding they charged £29.99 for a grey aviator jacket with faux fur detailing in sizes 6-18, but a similar grey aviator jacket from the Curve collection (sizes 18-32) was priced at £54.99.

“This is colloquially known in the plus-size blogging world as a ‘fat tax’,” Doherty said at the time. “So many brands think they’re being progressive by providing the same clothes for both their straight and plus-size collections, but then whack an extra charge on it, which undoes anything even remotely positive in their original intention.”