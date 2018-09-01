Andrew Hay / Reuters A view of the New Mexico compound where the five accused were first arrested and 11 children were discovered

Five residents of a New Mexico compound accused of planning anti-government attacks have been arrested by the FBI for violating firearms and conspiracy laws.

Jany Leveille, 35, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, 40, Hujrah Wahhaj, 37, Subhanah Wahhaj, 35 and Lucas Morton, 40, were charged in criminal complaints filed in US District Court in New Mexico, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a statement on Friday.

The arrests and charges came two days after judges dismissed child abuse charges against the five defendants on procedural grounds and allowed three to be released from jail in Taos. They also come weeks after a judge received death threats for granting them bail.

The FBI said it arrested the defendants “without incident” in Taos.

Marie Legrand Miller, defense attorney for Hujrah Wahhaj, called the arrests “a very quick and peaceful turn-in”.

Tom Clark, Ibn Wahhaj’s lawyer, said the arrests were not a huge surprise as the FBI had been “involved from the beginning”.

The five defendants came under FBI surveillance in May at their remote settlement north of Taos after Leveille sent a letter to Ibn Wahhaj’s brother asking him to join them and become a “martyr,” state prosecutors said earlier this month.

The group were first arrested following an August 3 raid by the sheriff that found a cache of firearms and 11 children with no food or clean water, according to charges.

Three days later police found the body of Ibn-Wahhaj’s missing 3-year-old son in a tunnel at the compound.