New Mum Shares Reality Of Childbirth By Posting A Photo Of Her Mesh Underwear

When it comes to childbirth, the realities of labour are seldom discussed until you’re actually expecting.

One mum has shared a candid photo of herself just two days after having her daughter to show the “ultimate sacrifice” that mothers make for their children.

Autumn Benjamin shared the picture, taken by her partner Kevin, while she was still on the maternity ward recovering from the birth of daughter Layla. The mother-of-one from Tennessee, USA, says it shows her in “new territory”.

Writing in a Facebook post on her personal page, she says: “Learning to breastfeed this little human being that I just brought into the world. Wearing these big mesh panties, still sporting a pregnant belly - no one told me your belly doesn’t go down immediately. No one told me I’d be bleeding out.”