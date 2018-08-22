New Mum Wants 'Intrusive And Inappropriate' Bounty Reps Banned From Postnatal Wards

“I was sitting in a Tena lady nappy, topless, exhausted and my baby was lying in a cot asleep, and I just thought this was the wrong time to do this,” Harris said. “It was really undignified, I was half-naked.”

Harris claims the Bounty rep then asked if she wanted to take some photos of her and her baby, which she could later buy. Harris declined.

“She opened the door and said ‘Have you had your Bounty pack yet?’ as though it’s part of the whole postnatal process,” she told HuffPost UK. Harris said the rep then walked in to the room, drew back the curtain, gave her the pack and asked to take some details, which Harris said she didn’t want to give her.

Lauren Harris, 40, was in a private room on the postnatal ward in St George’s hospital in London last week when a Bounty representative, who gives new mothers a free Bounty pack containing everything from nappy samples to a government child benefit application form, entered her room.

A new mother is planning to launch a petition to get parenting club representatives banned from postnatal wards after her experience with an “inappropriate and intrusive” Bounty rep in hospital.

A spokesperson for Bounty told HuffPost UK the company does not comment on individual cases, but representatives have a strict code of conduct they are supposed to adhere to. This includes not approaching mothers while they are asleep or breastfeeding, respecting mothers’ personal space at the bedside, and “if the curtains are drawn, staff must never draw them back or peep around the curtain uninvited”.

Commenting on Harris’ experience, as spokesperson said: “We are awaiting further information from this lady and are committed to thoroughly investigating this matter for her to ensure our code of conduct is being upheld at all times.”

According to the code of conduct, Bounty representatives will ask parents for contact details but the company states it does not sell people’s personal information to anyone.

“How do they know that if the door is shut?” Harris asked. “I was topless and had a big pad on and a strange woman walked in. Whatever their guidance they come in unaccompanied and I had to tell her ‘no’ twice before she would leave, I didn’t find it respectful and I felt like she was trying to meet her target,” she said. “This is something they could leave to the midwife team to give to women - they don’t need to be personally present in women’s rooms right after they’ve given birth, that’s what’s wrong with this situation.”

Harris had given birth two days earlier and was still struggling to breastfeed her baby at the time. She says there had been a number of health professionals coming in and out of her room that morning and she was still exhausted.

A few hours later that she tweeted about the meeting, calling it “inappropriate and intrusive”. She said: “This is a secure ward with restricted access, even for partner’s family members. But these sales reps have free access to enter vulnerable women’s private rooms. How is this allowed?”