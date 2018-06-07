Unicef/Adriana Zahbrauskas Jim Cherrett has skin-to-skin contact with his six-week-old daughter Piper, who was born prematurely at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.



“I’m going to be involved in any way I can, cuddles, reading to her, nappy changes, feeds, everything I can do I’ll do it,” said Cherrett. “Skin-to-skin feels a lot different than just holding a baby for a cuddle, it feels a lot more connected, it seems a lot more tranquil and peaceful, you focus a lot more and appreciate how tiny they really are.



“The most important aspect of fatherhood to me is to be there for the kids and make sure everyone is happy. When I was little, dad was always working and mum was always home, but now it’s completely different, I work only two nights a week and Leanne is a full-time worker, it’s a complete role reversal.”

Unicef/Adriana Zahbrauskas Paul Barnes with his son Archie, born prematurely at 33 weeks on 23 January 2018, watched by his parents Judy and John Barnesl.



“I’ve been here every day, I’ve been doing skin-to-skin, it helps him relax, it helps his brain function, I feel this connection with him, we are communicating through skin and our feelings, it’s a true bonding experience, so warm,” said Barnes. “I was scared that our time in the hospital would be painstakingly slow, like we were just waiting to take him home, but with the skin-to-skin and the care, my days in the hospital fly by.



“When he came out after the operation, it was terrifying, being so premature, he didn’t look like what you see in the movies, but I bonded with him straight away, the team here in the hospital are amazing, it is so motivating to be around them, because it is all a bit scary in the beginning, it’s been quite a journey.”

Unicef/Adriana Zahbrauskas Alex Edmonds Brown holds his son Harley James, who was born prematurely at 32 weeks.



“This is our first day in the room together. He’s been in the incubator and on the ward, it’s nice to be in the room now,” said Edmonds Brown, a tanker driver, who took two weeks of paternity leave.



“I go to work and I come here after I finish work and spend the whole evening with him, at the moment I’m just changing him and feeding him. I’ve been doing the skin-to-skin contact and giving him lots of cuddles. It’s so incredible to have something so precious so close to you, it’s an overwhelming happiness, and I'm so proud of Katie [my partner] after everything she’s been through.



"We’ll be in here another week or so I think, I’m looking forward to getting home as we will feel more like a proper family together, and getting into the routine. Knowing that I’ve got someone that’s dependent on me, that’s the most important thing, it’s the role of being a father.”

Unicef/Adriana Zahbrauskas Damien Armes gives his wife Tamzin Lines slices of toast as she sits in a birthing pool during labour ahead of the birth of their son Louis. The couple also have two older daughters aged six and three.



“The girls absolutely love him, he’s such a good boy,” said Armes, who works as a heating engineer. “I was overcome with emotion the first time I held him. This experience would make the hardest man cry.



“Me and my partner do a lot of one-to-one bonding with him, sit with him, hold him, play with him as much as we can. I’ve got two weeks paternity leave, I’m not looking forward to going back to work, it’s going to go too quick.



“I hope Louis lives a great life, I wouldn’t want to push him into anything, I just want him to enjoy life and I want to give him the kind of upbringing I’ve had. We had a great upbringing me and my sister, so I want him to have that and take his own course."

Unicef/Adriana Zahbrauskas Jordan Bagshaw cares for his 49-week-old daughter Marley Rae Bagshaw, who was born prematurely at 26 weeks weighing 1lb 13oz, at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.



"This is our second baby, we lost our son last year, he was born premature as well. I lost my job because I had to have so much time off. She’s more important than work though," said Bagshaw.



"We’ve been in the hospital five and a half months now. We were staying here before but we gave up our room here for someone else and we only live 10 minutes away. We have a lot of cuddles with her. It’s crazy the first time you hold your child, it’s the best feeling ever, isn’t it?”

Unicef/Adriana Zahbrauskas Supidej Jaithon, (also known as Boss), cries with laughter as he holds his baby Matt, born a few moments before at Lerdsin Hospital, Bangkok, Thailand, on 6 March 2018.



“I came to see my baby’s face. My boss didn’t allow me to take the day off because I had lots of work, but I don’t care, my family comes first” said Jaithon. "I was shocked when I found out my wife [was pregnant], I thought we were very young... When the baby moved and I touched, I felt very good that I'm becoming a father. Before becoming a dad, I read a little. The actual due date is 21 April, so I wasn't well prepared - I didn't expect the labour to happen so fast.



"I don't expect much. I just want him to grow up to be a good person. I want to spend time with my baby, because my dad was away when I was a child."

Unicef/Adriana Zahbrauskas Gerardo Brito Rodriguez holds his 13-day-old premature baby girl Diana Brito Muñoz, at the Instituto Nacional de Perinatología (INPER) hospital, in Mexico City, on 21 February 2018. He is also father to an eight-year-old boy.



"My wife had previously had an abortion and had not had two babies. And with this one that arrived, we tried not to have any damage or anything. And take care of her while she was in her mother's womb. Take care of her so she does not have any complications. And she arrived and she is bedridden because she was born with breathing difficulties,” said Rodriguez.

Unicef/Adriana Zahbrauskas Juelmo Tchana Ncus smiles as a family member gives him his newborn baby to hold in Mother Teresa of Calcutta Maternity Hospital in the town of Bula, in the northern Cacheu Region of Guinea-Bissau.



When he held his child for the first time, Tchana Ncus said he felt immense joy and relief. For him, the most important aspect of fatherhood is to take care of the child, to get to know each other and to guide the child in all aspects of life.



Tchana Ncus has no paternity leave. He and his wife are farmers, they have fields in which they cultivate rice, cashew, beans, peanuts. He said he will make sure he has time for his child, both before and after work.