A new online hate crime unit to stem the tide of abuse on the internet will employ just four police officers, HuffPost UK has learned.

The national hub would “channel all reports” of hate crime and “drive up the number of prosecutions”, former Home Secretary Amber Rudd promised, when the specialist hub was announced with widespread press coverage in October.

But ministers have now admitted that just three new officers - of a grand total of four - have been hired for the gargantuan task.

It comes after hate crime in the UK hit a record high last year.

There were 80,393 offences in 2016-17, compared with 62,518 in 2015-16 - the largest increase (29%) since records began.

Rudd’s successor Sajid Javid has already faced accusations of failing to give the new unit resources, with just £200,000 of public cash set aside.

Now Labour’s Louise Haigh, shadow policing and crime minister, has accused ministers of failing to take the issue seriously.

She said: “Online hate crime is a serious emerging challenge for the police & society but these revelations show the Government are simply paying lip service to the problem.