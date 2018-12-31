Sydney’s world-famous Opera House was lit up by a spectacular fireworks display to see in 2019.
Millions witnessed the extravaganza of light and sound at the stroke of midnight local time (1300 GMT).
Dozens of pyrotechnics erupted from the city’s Harbour Bridge, with breathtaking aerial shots showing the scale of the celebrations.
It came after New Zealand welcomed 2019 with a glorious fireworks display which erupted from the top of Auckland’s 328-metre-tall Sky Tower.
Thousands of revellers on the city’s waterfront watched brightly coloured fireworks and laser lighting shooting into the night sky over the harbour.
The Sky Tower show – featuring 500 kilograms of pyrotechnics – is the highest fireworks display in the southern hemisphere, according to Auckland’s council.
And for the first time, Auckland’s harbour bridge was lit up by special lights.
Samoa and Tonga in the South Pacific Ocean were among the first nations to see in the New Year.
Meanwhile, photographs from other nations showed local celebrations.
