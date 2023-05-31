Yes Really – Newborn Babies Are Born With Accents

Cavan Images / Rachel Greiman via Getty Images

Babies are born into the world with a number of things. Tiny fingernails. Angelic curls on their head. An endless, burning hunger for milk.

And, according to one expert, accents, apparently.

TikTok teacher Laurie Knox @knoxstudy shared the theory in a video that’s grabbed the attentions of people online and has us pondering whether our babies or friend’s babies have an accented cry.

Knox shares a study conducted by Dr Kathleen Wermke, head of Würzburg University Clinic’s Center for Pre-Speech Development and Developmental Disorders, which was reported in the New York Times.

The German researcher looked at the cries of 60 newborns – 30 were French, the other 30 were German, and she found that the cries of the French newborns typically had a rising intonation, while the cries of the German babies typically had a falling intonation, mimicking both languages.

During infancy, babies experiment with a variety of different sounds, gurgles and cries, but this research shows that, even from such a young age, they’re already affected by their parents’ mother tongue, even from in utero.

“In 2017, she showed that the cries of Swedish newborn babies had a higher melodic complexity than their German counterparts,” explains Knox. “This is because Swedish is a pitch-accent language whereas German is a stress-accent language.” The team found that Swedish babies had a delightful “sing-song” cry versus other babies.

“In 2019, she demonstrated that babies whose mothers speak a tonal language, like Mandarin, exhibit a wider variation in melody than their non-tonal German counterparts”, explains Knox.

If this isn’t concrete evidence that babies are being nosy Nellies in the womb and picking up on and mimicking our voices, I don’t know what is.

Commenters were quick to chime in on Knox’s video with their hilarious takes, with someone writing, “Danish babies crying in ÆØÅ.”