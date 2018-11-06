Newlyweds Die In Helicopter Crash En Route From Wedding To Honeymoon

A helicopter carrying 24-year-old newlyweds away from their wedding ceremony on Saturday night crashed, killing both the couple and the pilot.

William Byler and Bailee Ackerman Byler had tied the knot at a ranch around 80 miles west of San Antonio and were departing their reception for a local airport when the accident happened.

Officials said the helicopter was owned by William Byler’s father but was being flown by 76-year-old Gerald Douglas Lawrence, who had piloted the craft for about 20 years and served as a pilot during the Vietnam War.

Friends of the couple, who were both studying at Sam Houston State University, have been leaving messages of condolence under images of their wedding on social media.