An 18-year-old man has been arrested after four people were taken to hospital following a hit-and-run in Newport, south east Wales, on Sunday morning.

The man was arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving after a blue Ford C-Max collided with three women and a man in Cambrian Road at about 5.30am.

Gwent Police said that two women involved in the crash received “potentially life changing injuries”.

Following the incident, the driver made off in the direction of Maindee.

The vehicle was later found burnt out on Magor Street, Newport.

Superintendent Glyn Fernquest said: “I’d like to just reassure the public that this incident is not believed to be terror related and has no links to the Newport marathon that is taking place this morning.

“Anyone who is taking part in the marathon should carry on with their arrangements as planned.”