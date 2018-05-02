An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and dangerous driving after a car ploughed into crowds in Newport on Sunday.

Four people were taken to hospital after a car collided with three women and a man in Cambrian Road at about 5.30am.

A 19-year-old man from Newport has been charged with affray.

Both are currently in police custody and will appear before the courts on Wednesday morning.

A 19-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and assisting and offender, but has been released under investigation.

A 22-year-old woman also from Newport was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, but has since been released under investigation.

The blue Ford C-Max was later found burnt out on Magor Street, Newport, police said.