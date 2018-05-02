EDITION
    • NEWS
    02/05/2018 10:20 BST

    Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Car Driven Into Crowd In Newport

    Four people were taken to hospital.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    A view of Cambrian Road in Newport

    An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and dangerous driving after a car ploughed into crowds in Newport on Sunday.

    Four people were taken to hospital after a car collided with three women and a man in Cambrian Road at about 5.30am.

    A 19-year-old man from Newport has been charged with affray.

    Both are currently in police custody and will appear before the courts on Wednesday morning.

    A 19-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and assisting and offender, but has been released under investigation.

    A 22-year-old woman also from Newport was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, but has since been released under investigation.

    The blue Ford C-Max was later found burnt out on Magor Street, Newport, police said.

