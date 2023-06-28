Newsnight Just Marked 75 Years Of The NHS In A Way No One Expected

BBC Newsnight’s special programme on the NHS has divided opinion after it ended with a children’s choir singing “happy birthday” to the system.

The free-at-the-point-of-care healthcare service – founded on July 5, 1948 – marks its 75th anniversary next month.

On Wednesday, the BBC’s late-night news show took an in-depth look at the state of the institution – which while being much-cherished is facing serious challenges, ranging from the impact of austerity and the pandemic to an ageing population and political opposition.

While the programme discussed the nuances, it ended with a celebration – a sing-song, with some comparing it to the NHS’s central role in the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony.

Cambridge Children’s Hospital Choir sing happy birthday to the NHS ahead of its 75th birthday

#NHS75 | https://t.co/P0zxS1Elwd pic.twitter.com/cWaJQb7hIg — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) June 27, 2023

While much-loved, critics fear that the public healthcare system is excluding more people from the care they need thanks to long waiting lists, and suffers from acute staff shortages. Whether it’s a government funding or institutional problem is debated.

At the start, presenter Kirsty Wark said the show would celebrate the NHS and “discuss how we can bring the national health service back to full health”.

Introducing the song at the end, she said: “We are here to mark the birthday of the NHS, which turns 75 next week. We are finishing with a treat for all of us.”

She explained the Cambridge Children’s Hospital Choir, made up of local schools, would perform a special “happy birthday”.

The New Statesman’s George Eaton wrote in response: “Britons currently have the worst access to healthcare *in Europe*. The NHS (and the government) need journalistic scrutiny, not quasi-religious indulgence.”

Here are some of the other reactions.

Britons currently have the worst access to healthcare *in Europe*.



The NHS (and the government) need journalistic scrutiny, not quasi-religious indulgence. https://t.co/JnCfu30Mcw — George Eaton (@georgeeaton) June 27, 2023

It’s the DVLA’s 60th birthday in 2025. I really hope all my family can make it over from America for the huge celebration #OurDVLA ❤️ — Jonathan Bergdahl (@JonBergdahl) June 27, 2023

In a liberal democracy this just is not normal. The veneration of a not particularly good healthcare system which no other OECD country copies, for good reason. https://t.co/5HutiFug8w — John Duffield (@jfwduffield) June 27, 2023

I don't say this lightly, but from afar my homeland seems completely lost. https://t.co/72ZFOrt5Ja — Ryan Bourne (@MrRBourne) June 27, 2023

No other country with a universal system of healthcare (almost every developed country on earth) does this. https://t.co/z8CLBnAAQQ — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) June 27, 2023

Oh my God.



My French friend text me this in April 2020: “To be honest I am always amazed by how the British are proud of the NHS. They talk about it all the time on TV. Sorry to be rude, but NHS sounds so sh*tty to me.” https://t.co/SHYgYZVpjr — Charlotte Gill (@CharlotteCGill) June 27, 2023

What fresh hell is this?? https://t.co/SGZIgJTuly — Christopher Snowdon 🇺🇦 (@cjsnowdon) June 27, 2023

But not everyone criticised ...

I don’t know why this is causing such a backlash. Of course the NHS isn’t perfect by any stretch of the imagination (for reasons) but its creation is something we should be immensely proud of. 75 years indeed. Happy birthday. https://t.co/zVlVUFEpQa — Jordan Tyldesley (@PippyBing) June 27, 2023