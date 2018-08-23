Sky Newsreader Colin Brazier Receives NHS Screening Reminder For Late Wife Who Died Of Breast Cancer

A Sky News presenter has revealed his late wife was sent a letter inviting her to a breast cancer screening, weeks after she died from the disease.

Colin Brazier shared a letter addressed to his late wife, Jo, on Twitter, sent by Hampshire Hospitals NHS Trust. Jo Brazier was married to the newsreader for 20 years and died aged 55 on 6 July.

Alongside an image of the letter inviting Jo for a screening on 14 September, he wrote: “I know the NHS is the closest thing we have to a state religion etc, but invitations to breast screening fall on deaf ears to those who’ve already died of breast cancer.”

The hospital trust has since apologised and said they will be investigating the mistake.