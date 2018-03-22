NHS Could Lose All Its EU Midwives In The Next Decade, Experts Warn

The NHS could lose all its EU midwives in the next decade thanks to Brexit, experts have warned.

There are currently enough trained staff from Europe to cover 12 maternity units in English hospitals, caring for 40,000 new mums every year.

But according to the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), more have been leaving the UK than arriving since the 2016 referendum - and if the current rate of decline continues, the health service could lose all of them within the next 10 years.

Director of policy, employment relations and communications Jon Skewes told HuffPost UK: “We are extremely lucky to have so many European midwives working here in our NHS, caring for tens of thousands of women every year.

“The RCM is deeply concerned that we are already seeing them leaving midwifery at an alarming rate. Midwives from other EU countries need absolute certainty about their status, and we must keep the door open after Brexit too. If we don’t do that an already big midwifery shortage will get even worse.”

To practise as a midwife anywhere in the UK, individuals must register with the Nursing and Midwifery Council, the profession’s regulator - which is able to track how many workers come from the EU.