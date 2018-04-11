More than half a billion disposable cups have been purchased by the NHS in England over the last five years, new figures show.

Based on the latest population estimates, the 500 million cups are the equivalent of 11 disposable cups for every person currently living in England.

The data, obtained through Freedom of Information requests by the Press Association, comes amid rising concern over the environmental impact of single-use throwaway cups.

Greenpeace UK said the figures demonstrate “just how out of control our relationship with single-use plastic has become.”

One London NHS trust, Guy’s and St Thomas’, bought almost 30 million cups over a five-year period, with more than 6.2 million purchased in one year alone. The population of London is 8.7 million people.

Cups made of plastic, foam and paper are used across the health service from waiting rooms to wards, and for hot drinks, cold drinks and dispensing medicines. A total of 223 NHS acute, mental health and community provider trusts were asked to supply information on the number of disposable drinking cups they had purchased in each year for the last five years.

Of those contacted, 196 responded, but six have been omitted from the data due to discrepancies within their responses. Twenty seven trusts – including some large acute hospitals – are yet to respond, and 16 said they did not hold the information requested.

Over five years 14 trusts purchased more than 10 million cups each – with some even reaching this figure in four years or less.

Justin Madders, Labour’s shadow health minister, said: “This is a staggering example of waste in the NHS.

“The NHS plays an important role in securing a sustainable future for generations to come and I hope the Secretary of State will intervene to ensure the health service is not shirking its responsibilities.

Madders said implementing targets to reduce waste was a “necessary start”.