Nicholas Galitzine Reveals His Dad's Surprising Reaction To His Steamier Scenes

Nicholas Galitzine at the Met Gala last month Theo Wargo/GA via Getty Images

Nicholas Galitzine has admitted his father had a rather unexpected approach to some of the steamier scenes in his more recent projects.

In the past year, the British actor has appeared in the likes of Red, White & Royal Blue, The Idea Of You and Mary & George, all of which have seen him varying levels of intimate scenes.

Advertisement

At the premiere of the latter, Nicholas revealed his dad took a gung-ho attitude to the show’s raunchier moments.

Speaking to Leo Woodall for Variety’s Actors On Actors series, he explained: “[My parents] came to the premiere of Mary & George and it was pretty uncomfortable.

“My dad, in this hypermasculine way, was like, ‘I’m going to watch this. Men watch their sons do sex scenes’.

“It was like, ‘Dad, you really don’t have to. I get that you’re proud’.”

Advertisement

This echoed comments made by fellow actor Lukas Gage earlier this year, who admitted his mum was similarly enthusiastic about his own past sex scenes.

Lukas told Live With Kelly And Mark. “She loved it. She didn’t care. She was like, ‘Go for it!’ My mum is really cool and understanding about that kind of thing.”

“She says I have the cutest butt in Hollywood, too,” the White Lotus star added.