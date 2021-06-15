Boris Johnson Condemns ‘Disgraceful’ Video Of BBC’s Nicholas Watt Being Chased By Anti-Lockdown Protesters

Newsnight’s political editor Nicholas Watt has been flooded with messages of support after a video surfaced of him being harassed and chased by anti-lockdown protesters in London.

In the clip, the journalist – who was wearing a BBC lanyard – was confronted by an unmasked mob near Downing Street shouting “traitor” and other slurs close to his face.

He was then forced to turn around and run towards a line of police officers as some of the group chased him.

The footage has been condemned by fellow journalists and MPs, including the prime minister and home secretary, Priti Patel.

Boris Johnson called the scenes “disgraceful”, tweeting: ”Disgraceful to see the hounding of Nick Watt doing his job.

“The media must be able to report the facts without fear or favour – they are the lifeblood of our democracy.”