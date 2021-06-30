Nick Grimshaw Leaving Radio 1 After 14 Years

Vick Hope and Jordan North will take over Grimmy’s current Monday to Thursday 3.30-6pm slot.

The presenter will host his last show on the station in August.

Nick Grimshaw is leaving BBC Radio 1 after 14 years, it has been announced.

Grimmy said of his departure: “My childhood dream was to work on Radio 1 and I have been lucky enough to make that dream come true. It has been everything I’d imagined and even more.

“I grew up wanting to connect with people and to feel accepted and the Radio 1 listeners gave me that and let me be part of their daily life, for which I will be eternally grateful. But over the last few months I’ve been doing a lot of thinking about my future and after 14 years, I’ve made the decision that it’s time for me to move on.

“I’d like to thank the listeners as without them none of this could have been possible and the Radio 1 family, who have been such a huge part of my life. Thank you thank you thank you.”

Nick first joined Radio 1 in 2007, co-hosting a late-night Sunday show with Annie Mac.

He presented a range of shows across the station before taking over from Chris Moyles as the host of the Radio 1 Breakfast Show in 2012.

Grimmy moved to drivetime in 2018 and was succeeded by Greg James in the mornings.

His last show will air on Thursday 12 August, with Vick and Jordan taking over the drivetime slot on Monday 6 September.