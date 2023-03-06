Nick Grimshaw Admits He Was Mistaken For A Fellow Celeb On A Train, And Now We Can't Unsee It

Nick Grimshaw Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Nick Grimshaw has revealed he was mistaken for another celebrity on his morning commute on Monday.

The former Radio 1 presenter had a confusing conversation with a fellow train passenger, who believed he was singer Mika.

Grimmy shared the hilarious mix-up on Twitter, writing: “A lady on the train just asked me ‘how’s your piano programme going luv?’ After much confusion and back and forth we both realised that was a question for Mika.”

Advertisement

A lady on the train just asked me “how’s your piano programme going luv?” After much confusion and back and forth we both realised that was a question for Mika. — nick grimshaw (@grimmers) March 6, 2023

Mika is currently a judge on The Piano, Channel 4′s hunt for Britain’s most talented undiscovered pianists, which is hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

The singer is known for his hits including Love Today, Big Girl (You Are Beautiful) and Grace Kelly, which Nick also referenced in a joke about his train mix-up.

Mika Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Advertisement

He joked: “To be fair to her I was singing I COULD BE BLUE I COULD BE BROWN I COULD BE ANYTHING YOU LIIIIIIKE up and down the aisles.”

To be fair to her I was singing I COULD BE BLUE I COULD BE BROWN I COULD BE ANYTHING YOU LIIIIIIKE up and down the aisles — nick grimshaw (@grimmers) March 6, 2023

Nick is best known for his 14-year stint on Radio 1, including six years at the helm of the Breakfast Show.

He left the station in 2021 to explore new opportunities, and has since hosted The Great Homes Transformation for Channel 4 and launched the Dish podcast with chef Angela Hartnett.

Grimmy – who continues to appear on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside his niece Liv – also announced his engagement to boyfriend Meshach Henry last April.