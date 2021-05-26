BBC Reaches Decision About Nick Knowles' Employment After Shreddies Advert

The BBC has reached a decision about Nick Knowles’ employment on DIY SOS, following his appearance in an advert for Shreddies.

Earlier this month, it was reported by The Sun that Nick’s future with the BBC could be in jeopardy, after he filmed an ad for the breakfast cereal, which may have violated the corporation’s advertising rules.

At the time, the BBC and Nick said in a joint statement that they were “keen to resolve this matter” and were “working together to seek a solution”.

It’s now been confirmed that Nick will remain on DIY SOS, which he’s hosted for more than 20 years, but will not appear in the show’s upcoming Children In Need special as the ad will still be on television at that point.