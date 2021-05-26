BBC Reaches Decision About Nick Knowles' Employment After Shreddies Advert

The BBC has reached a decision about Nick Knowles’ employment on DIY SOS, following his appearance in an advert for Shreddies.
Earlier this month, it was reported by The Sun that Nick’s future with the BBC could be in jeopardy, after he filmed an ad for the breakfast cereal, which may have violated the corporation’s advertising rules.
At the time, the BBC and Nick said in a joint statement that they were “keen to resolve this matter” and were “working together to seek a solution”.
It’s now been confirmed that Nick will remain on DIY SOS, which he’s hosted for more than 20 years, but will not appear in the show’s upcoming Children In Need special as the ad will still be on television at that point.
In a joint statement, the BBC and Nick Knowles said: “Both Nick and the BBC have resolved the issue recently reported relating to Nick’s commercial agreements and BBC guidelines.
“With the campaign still running, Nick will step back from the DIY SOS Children In Need special this year but will be back on our screens in 2022.”
The BBC added separately: “Nick is an important member of the BBC family and we are pleased that this matter is resolved.
“We will resume filming DIY SOS as soon as it’s safe to do so and Nick will be back on our screens in 2022.”
Nick has hosted DIY SOS since 1999, and went on to front Real Rescues for the BBC.
His Shreddies ad sees him play up to his on-screen persona, sporting a blue hard hat and referring to himself as Nick “Get It Done” Knowles.