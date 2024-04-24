Nick Robinson Has Launched A Less-Than-Subtle Attack On GB News

CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: Nick Robinson, BBC Political Editor, at the Cheltenham Literature Festival on October 10, 2015 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images) David Levenson via Getty Images

Nick Robinson has launched a furious attack on GB News amid a row over broadcasters’ impartiality during the general election campaign.

The veteran BBC journalist took issue with the Ofcom watchdog after it ruled that politicians could continue to host TV programmes in the run-up to polling day.

In particular, he took aim at GB News presenters Nigel Farage, Lee Anderson, Richard Tice and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), the BBC Radio 4 Today programme host said: “So, Nigel Farage - one of the founders and owners of Reform UK - can present an “impartial” programme on a TV “news” channel during the general election according to the broadcasting regulator Ofcom.

“The leader of the party, Richard Tice, and its only MP, Lee Anderson, can present programmes in the run up to the campaign alongside Jacob Rees-Mogg. Is that your idea of impartiality.”

He was responding to a statement by Cristina Nicolotti Squires, Ofcom’s broadcasting and media group director, who said there was “no clear consensus” among TV viewers for a ban on politicians presenting programmes.

She said: “People are clear that they expect broadcasters to maintain the highest standards of due impartiality. It follows that, given politicians’ partial viewpoint, audiences don’t want to see or listen to politicians presenting news – full stop.

“But while many are instinctively uncomfortable with politicians presenting current affairs, there was no clear consensus for an outright ban.

She added: “As we approach the local elections and edge ever nearer to a general election, we’re also sending a clear warning to broadcasters – and particularly those that use politicians as presenters – that nothing short of the highest standards of compliance with the heightened impartiality rules during this period will be acceptable. Should any broadcaster fall short, we’ll move swiftly to enforce those rules.”

Last month, Ofcom found that GB News programmes presented by Rees-Mogg had broken impartiality rules.

