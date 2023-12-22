Nicki Minaj and Stephen Colbert Getty Images

There aren’t many people who can leave Nicki Minaj gagged, but US talk show host Stephen Colbert hilariously managed to do so with his epic bars.

On Wednesday, the queen of rap made her return to The Late Show to prove why the two make an unexpected yet sensational rap duo.

While promoting her new album, Pink Friday 2, Nicki made a cheeky lyric swap using her song FTCU from the album.

“I only had two seconds to make this up, so it only has two lines. It’s a song on my album called F The Club Up, and I changed it to F The Colbert Up,’” Nicki said before firing off the impromptu lyrics.

“It goes, ‘High heels on for Stevie, if I marry Stevie, he ain’t never gon’ leave me.’ What do you have to say?”

With perfect timing, the comedian responded: “High heels or not, Nicki, you better hope you don’t meet my wife, Evie!”

The playful nod to his wife of 30 years, Evelyn McGee-Colbert, left Nicki gagged as the crowd roared with applause.

“Stephen, do you realise we just battle rapped each other?” an impressed Nicki pointed out.

The Everybody rapper then shouted out his wife, whom Stephen said was hanging out in his office on set.

It seems Stephen came prepared this time after Nicki delivered some X-rated lyrics on the spot during an episode in August 2018.

“I might fuck Stephen after the show/He gon’ come back to work with a magical glow,” she rapped as the audience cheered and a visibly flustered Stephen covered his face with his note cards.

“But when you see us, please, motherfucker, don’t stare/Just address me as Queen Nicki Colbert,” Nicki wrapped up her lyrics.