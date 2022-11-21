Nicky Byrne SOPA Images via Getty Images

Westlife star Nicky Byrne has reassured fans he’s fine after he fell through a hole in the stage while performing on the band’s latest tour.

Nicky ended up with a bruised side after he took a tumble during the Irish group’s show in Glasgow on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Footage shared by Nicky and fans on social media shows him walking off stage before disappearing down a staircase.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, the singer explained that he “didn’t realise the mechanical stairs had opened behind me” which resulted in him going flying.

“So last night I did have a little accident on stage in Glasgow, where I didn’t realise the mechanical stairs had opened behind me,” he wrote.

Advertisement

“A crazy moment which could’ve been a lot worse but I’m completely fine, a little bit battered and bruised but ok!”

Nicky added that “the show must go on” before signing off with the hashtag: “#ReallyFlyingWithoutWings”.

Nicky later shared some snaps of a huge purple bruise on the side of his body.