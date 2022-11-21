Entertainment
Westlife Star Nicky Byrne Shows Off Injuries After Falling Through Hole In Stage

He went flying (without wings).
SOPA Images via Getty Images

Westlife star Nicky Byrne has reassured fans he’s fine after he fell through a hole in the stage while performing on the band’s latest tour.

Nicky ended up with a bruised side after he took a tumble during the Irish group’s show in Glasgow on Saturday night.

Footage shared by Nicky and fans on social media shows him walking off stage before disappearing down a staircase.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, the singer explained that he “didn’t realise the mechanical stairs had opened behind me” which resulted in him going flying.

“So last night I did have a little accident on stage in Glasgow, where I didn’t realise the mechanical stairs had opened behind me,” he wrote.

“A crazy moment which could’ve been a lot worse but I’m completely fine, a little bit battered and bruised but ok!”

Nicky added that “the show must go on” before signing off with the hashtag: “#ReallyFlyingWithoutWings”.

Nicky later shared some snaps of a huge purple bruise on the side of his body.

Westlife returned to music last year with the announcement of their new album and tour.

