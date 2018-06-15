Nicky Morgan Reveals She Boycotts BBC Studios Over Online Abuse

Nicky Morgan has revealed she refuses to be interviewed in regional BBC TV studios as a result of the abuse she receives online.

According to The Times, the senior Conservative MP told an event on diversity in London she instead asks the broadcaster to send a camera crew to her.

“Sky’s a bit better, but BBC Millbank — you sit there in a kind of small cupboard with a camera pointing straight at you,” she said.

“It is deeply unflattering in how you look,” the chair of the Commons Treasury Committee said. “I just get a whole load of social abuse afterwards about how ugly I am.”

Morgan recently warned there was something going “badly wrong” with British democracy following a series of death threats made against MPs.

She warned “violence, intimidation and threats are no longer confined to the fringes of our politics”.

Labour MP Jess Phillips earlier this week said she was bombarded with more than 600 rape threats in a single night as she called for online trolls to be stripped of their anonymity.

At the weekend, security minister Ben Wallace said that digital IDs should be brought in to end online anonymity which allows bullying and grooming.

His comments come after Theresa May called for tech companies to clamp down on attacks against women.