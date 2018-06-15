Universal Credit's Multiple Failings Exposed In Financial Watchdog's Damning Report

PA Wire/PA Images The NAO has said ministers, including Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey, will never be able to see if Universal Credit has succeeded in increasing employment.

The crisis-hit Universal Credit benefits scheme could end up costing more than the system it replaces, with ministers unable to tell if the reform will ever be a success, a damning report finds today.

The independent National Audit Office (NAO) found that Universal Credit has so far failed to deliver value for money and may never do so – as officials press on with its roll-out regardless.

Despite repeated government claims that the reform will put 200,000 more people into work, the NAO said the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), led by Esther McVey, has been forced to admit it won’t ever be able to determine whether this pledge has been achieved.

The system, which replaces the six main benefits with one single payment, was intended to cut bureaucracy and save taxpayers’ money, but the NAO found running costs are currently 300% above estimates.

It costs around £699 to administer a single Universal Credit claim, against an ambition of £173 by 2024.

A total of £1.9bn has been spent on Universal Credit so far, with a suggested £8bn of savings remaining unproven, the NAO added.

Meanwhile thousands of claimants are forced to cope with delayed payments, with around 113,000 new claims not paid in full on time last year.

Late payments were delayed by an average of four weeks, but delays were as long as 11 weeks in the first ten months of 2017.

Some 20% of claimants waited almost five months for money, the NAO found, with the scheme’s overall roll-out moving much more slowly than first planned.

Figures show that Universal Credit had around 815,000 claimants in March 2018 – against a forecast of 8.5 million by 2024.