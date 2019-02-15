Nicky Morgan Says Theresa May 'Spectacularly Mishandled' Brexit Votes

Theresa May “spectacularly mishandled” Thursday’s Brexit votes and brought an “entirely avoidable” defeat on herself, a Tory former cabinet minister has said.

Nicky Morgan also stressed that trust in the prime minister among both Leavers and Remainers in the party was now at “rock bottom”.

May was humiliated again at the hands of eurosceptic Tories on Thursday, who helped Labour defeat her by abstaining in a Commons vote on her Brexit plan

The PM had hoped to show Brussels she had a “stable” majority for her recent diplomatic push to revise her plans, but Conservative backbenchers registered their protest as they sought to keep open the option of a no-deal exit.

There was further embarrassment for Number 10 after ministers including International Trade Secretary Liam Fox had warned Brexiteers that they risked derailing May’s latest bid to get a better deal.

Morgan, a Remainer who has supported a softer Norway-style Brexit but now wants the PM to pursue the so-called Malthouse compromise plan backed by Brexiteers, said the defeat was “symptomatic” of Downing Street and the whips’ office.

She accused May of failing for years to listen to calls to reach out across parties to find a Brexit majority in the Commons, and instead accepting all the demands of the Tory eurosceptic European Research Group (ERG).

That means Brexit must now be delivered with their backing as the time to change course and bring Labour on board with a softer deal had now passed.