Nicola Adams And Partner Ella Baig Welcome First Child

Nicola Adams and Ella Baig Joe Maher via Getty Images

Nicola Adams and her girlfriend Ella Baig have welcomed their first child.

The couple previously announced they were expecting a baby boy, and said they “felt and instant love and the strongest bond” after his arrival.

On Monday, the Olympic boxer posted a photo of her and Ella in the delivery room and a picture of their son’s feet.

Advertisement

Nicola wrote: “We are so excited to announce to the world that baby adams has arrived. The first moment we laid eyes on you we felt an instant love and the strongest bond.

“We went to the moon and back to get you and we can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives watching you grow.”

We are so excited to announce to the world that baby adams has arrived. The first moment we laid eyes on you we felt an instant love and the strongest bond. We went to the moon and back to get you and we can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives watching you grow ❤️👶🏽 pic.twitter.com/kNNRLVlOF8 — Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) July 11, 2022

The couple received congratulations from a host of their famous friends including Radio 1′s Clara Amfo, singer Fleur East and Strictly Come Dancing pro Johannes Radebe.

Advertisement

Nicola and Ella announced they were expecting a baby in February after four rounds of IVF starting in 2019.

The pair began dating after meeting on a night out in the Olympian’s hometown of Leeds.

In addition to her illustrious boxing career, Nicola made TV history in 2020 when she became the first celebrity to compete in Strictly Come Dancing as part of a same-sex pairing.