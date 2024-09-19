Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Wins Praise For Gracefully Handling Rude Red Carpet Moment

Nicola Coughlan at the Emmys on Sunday night via Associated Press

Bridgerton fans will not tolerate buffoons treating Lady Whistledown in such an undignified manner.

Nicola Coughlan’s first appearance on an Emmy Awards red carpet on Sunday night seemed to have gotten off to an awkward start, at least according to a video circulating on social media.

In the clip, the Derry Girls alum can be seen posing in a silver sequin gown for photographs on the red carpet as not one, not two, but four people cross in front of her, blocking several shots.

Advertisement

Despite the rude behaviour, the Irish performer did seem to keep her composure — albeit she did make a facial expression that seemed to scream “cringe” the first time it happened and amusingly smirked every other time.

Fans of Nicola were offended by the dismissive behaviour and praised the actor for her grace.

Let the queen enjoy her moment why they keep disrupting her — Insulin (@Insulin56) September 16, 2024

walking and STOPPING in the middle in front of the cameras? what happened to manners? 😭😭 — 🔞Rayne-Arts (@ArtsRayne) September 16, 2024

That's so rude. I don't even walk infront of strangers photos. ITS JUST MANNERS — 01Mika (@itsmichaelalee) September 16, 2024

Advertisement

PUSH THEM OFF IDC — jas🫀 (@gayloise_) September 16, 2024

And she's still being so sweet about it too.. she doesn't deserve to be treated like this 😤 — naomi ✨ (@iamnaaomixx) September 16, 2024

She’s being so sweet about it. People would have gotten knocked over — Dai 🌑 (@ThatsForAIITime) September 16, 2024

Her patience tho! 🥰 — Kashmala🌸 (@kashmalo7) September 16, 2024

Nicola later spoke to Access Hollywood about making her Emmys’ red carpet debut and continued to keep things classy. Rather than trashing the people who walked in front of her shots, she focused on how much fun she was having on her “first red carpet in Hollywood”.

Advertisement

“I just went to In-N-Out Burger and stuff,” Nicola said of the famous California-based fast-food chain.

When Access Hollywood asked her about any “strange” moments she had on the red carpet, Nicola steered clear of any drama once again and kept things positive.