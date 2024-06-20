We Can't Stop Watching This Clip Of Nicola Coughlan Getting Luke Newton With An Epic Prank On The Set Of Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan pulled off an epic prank on her Bridgerton co-star Luke Newton TikTok/Shondaland

If ever you needed proof of just how much fun the cast of Bridgerton had while shooting season three – look no further than this clip of Nicola Coughlan pranking her co-star Luke Newton.

After the second half of Bridgerton’s third season began streaming last week, production company Shondaland posted a behind-the-scenes clip of Nicola putting the wheels in motion to surprise her on-screen love interest.

For those not in the know, before rising to fame in the Netflix period drama, Luke was part of a boyband called South 4, who recorded the slightly dubious single Cougar Town.

This information apparently brought Nicola no end of joy, to the point she decided to catch Luke off guard by having Cougar Town play during one of Bridgerton’s iconic ball scenes.

“I was hysterical when I found out, and it was the best thing in the entire world,” she shared. “I’ve been wanting to play their song Cougar Town at a ball since that time. And today is the day it’s happening. It’s been a lot of planning going into it – he has no idea. I’m very excited.”

What happened next, well check it out in the video below:

Fortunately, Luke saw the funny side of having his boyband past exposed in front of his fellow castmates, who wasted no time in busting a move to Cougar Town in their full period regalia.

But that wasn’t the only group dancing that went down on set when the cameras weren’t rolling – as several viral TikTok posts have revealed.

Oh, and if you fancy checking out Luke in action with South 4 for yourself… well, you’re welcome…