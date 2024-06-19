Everyone Is Still Obsessed With These Behind-The-Scenes Clips Of The Brigderton Cast Dancing In Full Costume

The cast of Bridgerton bust a move behind the scenes Instagram/Emma Naomi

It’s not all waltzing and quadrilles in Bridgerton, we’ll have you know – the cast members really know how to get down.

Earlier this week, we literally could not stop watching this clip of the Bridgerton cast dancing to Beyoncé’s Cuff It in full costume, which saw Claudia Jessie – who stars as Eloise in the show – lead the cast with her rhythmic dance moves.

Now, thanks to cast member Emma Naomi (who plays Alice) we’ve been blessed with another behind-the-scenes clip of the cast dancing to Oxlade’s Ku Lo Sa, which even features Golda Rosheuvel – otherwise known as Queen Charlotte herself.

But, once again, all eyes were on one star.

“Eloise really do be killing it,” one Instagram comment read, while another agreed: “Claudia eating every time.”

A third also enthused: “Eloise be throwing it back in these video omg.”

Claudia’s impressive dance skills come as a particular surprise to viewers since her character is not a fan of dancing at the extravagant balls in the hit Netflix show.

However, apparently her moves are no secret to the rest of the Bridgerton cast, after Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan – who play Colin and Penelope – revealed in a video interview with Wired that Jessie can indeed dance and sing.

“We were really annoyed one day,” the Derry Girls actor confessed to Claudia. “We were sat in a room, and you were doing the TikTok dances and we were like, ‘It’s really annoying that she can act and sing and dance’.”

Sadly, it might be some time before we see the Bridgerton cast dancing in their elaborate garbs once again, after showrunner Jess Brownell confirmed that the show probably won’t be back until 2026.