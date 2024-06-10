Nicola Coughlan Had An Exceptional Response After 1 Fan Called Her Bridgerton Nude Scenes 'Brave'

We truly have nothing but time for Nicola Coughlan’s comments about how “brave” it was of her to throw herself into the intimate scenes in the new season of Bridgerton.
The Derry Girls star is one of the romantic leads in the latest episodes of the hit period drama, with four more instalments coming later this week.
As any Bridgerton fan will tell you, forming one of the show’s central romances means taking part in a fair few steamy scenes, which Nicola has already opened up about on a number of occasions.
During a Q&A event in Dublin last week, one fan suggested to Nicola it was “brave” of her to film the sex scenes that Bridgerton has become synonymous with, but the Big Mood star was already armed with a stunning response.
“You know it is hard because I think women with my body type,” she began, before referring to this category as “women with perfect breasts”.
“We don’t get to see ourselves on screen enough and I’m very proud as a member of the perfect breast community. I hope you enjoy seeing them,” she quipped.
A clip of the exchange has already racked up thousands of views on X (formerly Twitter) and inspired some very enthusiastic responses:
Nicola previously claimed she’d “specifically asked for certain lines and moments to be included” in the latest season of Bridgerton as a direct response to body-shaming she’s experienced in her career.
“There’s one scene where I’m very naked on camera, and that was my idea, my choice. It just felt like the biggest ‘fuck you’ to all the conversation surrounding my body,” she said, describing the sequence as “amazingly empowering”.
The second half of Bridgerton season three will begin streaming on Thursday 13 June.