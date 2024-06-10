Nicola Coughlan Had An Exceptional Response After 1 Fan Called Her Bridgerton Nude Scenes 'Brave'

Nicola Coughlan Jamie McCarthy/GA via Getty Images

We truly have nothing but time for Nicola Coughlan’s comments about how “brave” it was of her to throw herself into the intimate scenes in the new season of Bridgerton.

The Derry Girls star is one of the romantic leads in the latest episodes of the hit period drama, with four more instalments coming later this week.

As any Bridgerton fan will tell you, forming one of the show’s central romances means taking part in a fair few steamy scenes, which Nicola has already opened up about on a number of occasions.

During a Q&A event in Dublin last week, one fan suggested to Nicola it was “brave” of her to film the sex scenes that Bridgerton has become synonymous with, but the Big Mood star was already armed with a stunning response.

Nicola and her co-star Luke Newton in Bridgerton LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

“You know it is hard because I think women with my body type,” she began, before referring to this category as “women with perfect breasts”.

“We don’t get to see ourselves on screen enough and I’m very proud as a member of the perfect breast community. I hope you enjoy seeing them,” she quipped.

A clip of the exchange has already racked up thousands of views on X (formerly Twitter) and inspired some very enthusiastic responses:

OH WHAT A QUEEN, WHAT A QUEEN pic.twitter.com/e1tbQfS7rW — Tanisha 🔭 POLIN ERAAA 💚 (@tanishaahahaha) June 6, 2024

I LOVE HER . That's why she is the queen . 👏👏👏👏👏 — R.T_W (@FunXR_LoL) June 6, 2024

I LOVE HER SO MUCH AHAHHA — Daniele Thomaselli (@danithomaselliv) June 6, 2024

She really said “fuck the haters” I LOVE HER SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/taGqr42VEK — Dean (@Becoming_Dean) June 7, 2024

she’s so iconic i fucking love her pic.twitter.com/DCRBxiHZyx — lex! (@lvrmania) June 6, 2024

Idk what she said at the beginning but the part about “women with my body type” something big breast community has me weak asl I love her 😂 https://t.co/y3yyvaEnsk — Morticia Addams (@PlanateLanii) June 6, 2024

Now I need to see Luke's face while she was saying all of that 😂 — Nina (@Nina85310252006) June 6, 2024

Nicola previously claimed she’d “specifically asked for certain lines and moments to be included” in the latest season of Bridgerton as a direct response to body-shaming she’s experienced in her career.

“There’s one scene where I’m very naked on camera, and that was my idea, my choice. It just felt like the biggest ‘fuck you’ to all the conversation surrounding my body,” she said, describing the sequence as “amazingly empowering”.