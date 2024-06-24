Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Sets The Record Straight About Racy 'Deleted Scenes' Speculation

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton in Bridgerton LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has spoken out about rumours certain racy scenes featuring her character were axed from the latest season of the hit Netflix period drama.

Season three of Bridgerton began streaming earlier this month, centring around the romance between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, played by Nicola and her co-star Luke Newton.

Advertisement

After the new episodes debuted, rumours began spreading that a number of sex scenes had been left on the cutting room floor, with a Change.org petition calling for the alleged sequences to be reinstated sparking more than 70,000 signatories.

On Friday, the former Derry Girls star posted behind-the-scenes footage of herself and Luke on set, prompting one fan to write in the comments: “Oh my god. Just image if they gave us the deleted scenes.”

Nicola then responded to insist that these scenes were “just a rumour”.

“I think you got all the Polin we had,” she added, but assured fans there were still “lots” more behind-the-scenes clips to share from season three.

Advertisement

Nicola Coughlan Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Nicola and her castmates have been posting plenty of candid videos from the set of Bridgerton season three in the last few weeks.

Among them have been clips of the cast busting a move with group choreo in full costume, as well as an epic prank Nicola played on her on-screen lover involving his history as part of a short-lived British boyband.

Meanwhile, if you’re still not done with Bridgerton season three, we’d suggest rationing out the rest of the episodes, as it sounds like we’re in for a long wait before the next instalment.

All three seasons of Bridgerton – as well as the spin-off Queen Charlotte – are now streaming on Netflix.