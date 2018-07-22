Girls Aloud's Nicola Roberts Wins Apology From Crown Prosecution Service Over Dropped Stalking Case

Pop star Nicola Roberts has received an apology from the Crown Prosecution Service for failing to prosecute an ex-boyfriend accused of stalking her, the singer has revealed.

Carl Davies was given a lifetime restraining order in May 2017 for stalking the Girls Aloud star, and courts banned him from looking at her on social media following a conviction last year.

He was later charged with breaching the order for viewing Roberts’s Instagram, but the case was later dropped.

Roberts dated Davies for 18 months before splitting in 2008.

She told the newspaper he later bombarded her with 3,000 messages, including threats to stab and burn her.

She told the Sunday Times: “When somebody sends a message saying, ‘Those are nice pyjamas’ you think ‘is he able to see into my house?’

“You are too scared to take the dogs out for a walk because when someone plants vicious seeds you just imagine every possible outcome.

“This is a relationship which ended 10 years ago. I should be able to move on from an unhealthy relationship if I want to and that has not been able to happen for me.”