Nicola Sturgeon has pulled out of a planned public appearance after her husband was arrested.

The former Scottish first minister had been due to speak at the Edinburgh Science festival this evening.

On Wednesday morning Peter Murrell arrested amid an ongoing investigation into the SNP’s finances.

He released without charge later that evening “pending further investigation”.

Murrell stepped down as the SNP’s long-serving chief executive last month.

He was arrested in connection with an investigation into the spending of about £600,000 which was earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.

A spokesperson for Sturgeon said she wanted to “keep the focus of the event on the critical issue of the climate emergency”.

The former first minister said through the spokesperson that she would “fully co-operate if required” with police following her husband’s arrest.

Sturgeon, who unexpectedly announced her resignation as first minister on February 15, stressed that she had “no prior knowledge of Police Scotland’s action or intentions”.

Three police vans were parked outside the couple’s Glasgow home on Thursday morning, with two uniformed officers stationed outside.

A large blue tent remains in place in the front garden of the property, which has been screened off with blue police screens.

The house and garden remain cordoned off with police tape.

First Minister Humza Yousaf, who took over from Sturgeon last week, said the arrest marked a “difficult day” for the party.

He told broadcasters on Wednesday: “My reaction, as you’d imagine, much like anybody involved in the SNP, is that this is a difficulty for the party.