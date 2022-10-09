Nicola Sturgeon Sparks Backlash After Saying She 'Detests' Tories

Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party (SNP) Leader Nicola Sturgeon. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Nicola Sturgeon has sparked a backlash for saying “I detest the Tories” during a BBC interview.

Scotland’s first minister has been accused of using “dangerous language” after she took a swipe at the Conservatives.

Sturgeon told the Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme: “If the question to me is would I prefer a Labour government over a Tory government – I detest the Tories and everything they stand for - so it’s not difficult to answer that question.”

Advertisement

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi hit back: “I think that language is really dangerous.

“I prefer to work with my colleagues in Scotland on delivering the free ports, the green ports, as I want to do with [Deputy First Minister] John Swinney and others.”

Tory MP Andrew Bowie commented: “That’s the first minister of Scotland ‘detesting’ a quarter of the Scottish electorate.

“Good to see the language of respectful disagreement being demonstrated here. Btw, how’s that plan to win over 2014 no voters going?”

Advertisement

While Sturgeon said she would favour a Labour government, she added: “Being better than the Tories is not a high bar to cross right now.

“I think we need to see more of a radical alternative from Labour rather than just a pale imitation.

“If you’re asking me do I think either a Westminster Tory government or a Westminster Labour government are good enough for Scotland, then my answer to that is no.”

She also told the broadcaster she was disappointed that Labour leader Keir Starmer had “thrown in the towel” on re-joining the European Union.

During the interview, Sturgeon said she was “confident” that a second Scottish independence referendum will take place next October.

She dismissed opinion polls that show people do not want indyref2 now or in the next few years, saying they did not need to look at the polls to know there was a mandate for another referendum.

Advertisement

The SNP want to hold a vote next autumn if the Supreme Court rules that ordering a ballot is within the powers of the Scottish parliament.

Sturgeon said plans were “ready to go” to legislate for the referendum - if it gets the go ahead from the court.

The first minister also claimed that any attempt to boycott an indyref2 would show the UK government does not believe it can win the case for the union.

However, some - including Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross - have suggested the unionist side could boycott the referendum.

Sturgeon went on to say that she believed the “vast majority” of Scots would take part in the referendum and she was “confident Scotland will become independent”.

Advertisement