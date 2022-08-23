Nicole Kidman has posed up a storm for Perfect Magazine’s latest edition, flashing her impressive guns on the cover.

The Australian actor has been honoured with a Perfect Icon award in the magazine’s third edition, and celebrated with a series of high-fashion photos taken by Malaysian-Chinese photographer Zhong Lin

The magazine launched the annual awards this year in a bid to recognise people who are “shaping contemporary culture.”

“At a time when the validity of awards ceremonies is in question, and the red-carpet spectacle of presentations is dominated by the awarding bodies and the presenters, we wanted to shift the focus back on those who we think deserve to be rewarded,” Perfect said.

The 55-year-old star recently spoke out after her cover shoot for Vanity Fair made the headlines after many fans called out the US publication for what they alleged was an excessive use of Photoshop.

Nicole later addressed the response to her outfit in a conversation with Australian director Baz Luhrmann published by Vogue Australia, confessing she had second thoughts about it after initially “begging” to wear it.

Nicole Kidman on the cover of Vanity Fair Vanity Fair

“I did walk away thinking, ‘What was I thinking?! That was ridiculous! What were you doing, Nicole?!’ And then I went, ‘Eh, oh well!’” she said.

“Cause you know that part about me where I’m like, ‘I’m just going to do what I want to do, ultimately!’ And just have some fun. And just commit, like really commit when I show up, do it. But there’s got to be some fun. And sometimes it’s going to work, and sometimes it isn’t. But I love the idea of being bold and not fitting into a box.”

Nicole will next be seen on the big screen in the Aquaman sequel, which hits cinemas in 2023.