This Steamy Trailer For Nicole Kidman's New Erotic Thriller Lets Us Know Exactly What We're In For

Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson in the new erotic thriller Babygirl A24

Remember over the summer when Nicole Kidman admitted that even she wasn’t sure if she was “brave” enough to check out her new erotic thriller?

Well, we’re pleased to reveal that film fans have been given our first glimpse of the much-hyped film with the release of a new trailer.

Babygirl sees Nicole playing a married CEO, who enters into a submissive affair with a young man who is interning at her company, played by Harris Dickinson (whose recent credits include The Iron Claw and Triangle Of Sadness).

Early reviews largely highlighted the film’s graphic content including scenes of masturbation, submissive sex acts and female ejaculation – and the new teaser certainly hints at those less-than-family-friendly moments.

However, the biggest shocker for us from the trailer is that it seems to be leaning heavily into its festive release date – meaning we have a new contender for annual “is this a Christmas film” debates alongside the likes of Die Hard, Batman Returns and Spencer.

Check out the trailer for yourself below:

Babygirl also features Antonio Banderas as Nicole’s on-screen husband, with Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Halina Reijn on directing duties.

Nicole previously said: “I’ve made some films that are pretty exposing, but not like this.”

She added that shooting Babygirl’s more extreme scenes left her “ragged”, recalling: “At some point I was like, ‘I don’t want to be touched. I don’t want to do this anymore, but at the same time I was compelled to do it’.

“Halina would hold me and I would hold her, because it was just very confronting to me… It’s like, ‘Golly, I’m doing this, and it’s actually now going to be seen by the world’. That’s a very weird feeling. This is something you do and hide in your home videos.”