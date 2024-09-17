Nicole Kidman on the set of The Perfect Couple SEACIA PAVAO/NETFLIX

Nicole Kidman recently admitted she’d be keen to re-join the dysfunctional Winbury family in a new season of The Perfect Couple.

The Oscar winner plays matriarch Greer Garrison Winbury in the hit Netflix mystery series about a wealthy family who are dragged into a murder case when a body washes up during a beach wedding.

While the response from critics has been a little on the mixed side, the drama has proved hugely popular with Netflix viewers, and hasn’t budged from the top of its most-watched list since it began streaming earlier this month.

As a result, conversation has already turned to whether a second series could be in the pipeline, which Nicole has insisted she’d be all for.

“I think it’s ripe [for more],” she told USA Today, noting that she thinks there’s “still an enormous amount of history and an enormous amount of future” to explore when it comes to her character’s marriage.

Nicole’s on-screen husband Liev Schreiber agreed: “You can have the best cast, you can have the best director, you can have tons of money, but you don’t always get that synergy between people where they’re making room for each other.

“And this group of actors was really, really great at that. It was a lot of fun.”

Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury and Nicole Kidman as Greer Winbury in The Perfect Couple HILARY BRONWYN GAYLE/NETFLIX

Showrunner Jenna Lamia previously told Town & Country she’d be up for another series, claiming: “If all the elements came together and everybody was enthusiastic and the idea was inspiring enough to gather the same group of talented people together again, I think it’s something that’s possible.

“I would never say it’s impossible. There are definitely questions left at the end. The best shows – regardless if they’re going to do another season – leave you thinking after you’ve watched the final one.”

However, it’s perhaps worth pointing out that Netflix is listing The Perfect Couple as a “limited series”, meaning it was only ever intended to run for one season.

Of course, that hasn’t stopped them changing their mind in the past, but for Netflix is keeping schtum about plans for the future of The Perfect Couple.