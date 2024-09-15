We've Got Good News And Bad News For Anyone Hoping For Season 2 Of The Perfect Couple

Billy Howle, Nicole Kidman, Sam Nivola and Jack Reynor in The Perfect Couple HILARY BRONWYN GAYLE/NETFLIX

Love it or hate it, there’s no denying that Netflix’s The Perfect Couple has made a big impact since it began streaming earlier this month.

The star-studded murder mystery is based on the Elin Hilderbrand novel of the same name, and tells the story of a wealthy family at the centre of a scandal when a body washes ashore during a lavish beach wedding.

Led by Nicole Kidman alongside some seriously impressive co-stars, the show has barely budged from the top of Netflix’s most-watched list since it debuted, and with many of us having now already binged all eight episodes, the conversation is now inevitably turning to whether the show will be getting a second season.

Well, at this point nothing is certain. Being popular with Netflix users has certainly helped shows like The Gentlemen, 3 Body Problem, Supacell and Love Is Blind UK when it came to getting recommissioned.

Showrunner Jenna Lamia also seems keen, telling Town & Country: “If all the elements came together and everybody was enthusiastic and the idea was inspiring enough to gather the same group of talented people together again, I think it’s something that’s possible.

“I would never say it’s impossible. There are definitely questions left at the end. The best shows – regardless if they’re going to do another season – leave you thinking after you’ve watched the final one.”

However, it’s worth pointing out that Netflix is listing The Perfect Couple as a “limited series”, meaning it was only ever intended to run for one season. Of course, that hasn’t stopped them changing their mind in the past – Beef being one such example, while other shows previously billed as “limited series” have been turned into anthology series, like Dahmer or The Haunting Of Hill House.

The Elin Hilderbrand book on which The Perfect Couple is based also doesn’t have a sequel (although Elin herself has also hinted there could be another season), potentially making it less likely a follow-up season could be made.

In fact, given just how many Harlan Coben adaptations Netflix has now produced, it wouldn’t be a huge shock if the success of The Perfect Couple led to them turning another of Elin’s novels into TV series, particularly those set in the same Nantucket locations as this one.

All we can say at this point is, time will tell…