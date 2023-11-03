Loved The Stranger And Stay Close? Well, Netflix Has A New Year's Day Treat In Store For You

Fool Me Once is the latest Netflix drama that's sure to get everyone talking Vishal Sharma/Netflix

If you’re a fan of Netflix’s adaptations of Harlan Coben’s novels, then we reckon your 2024 is about to get off to a flying start.

Following the success of shows like Stay Close and The Stranger, the streaming service is set to bring the novel Fool Me Once to life next, in a new eight-part miniseries.

Advertisement

Netflix has now confirmed this will begin streaming at 8am on New Year’s Day, truly starting the year off with a bang, and as you might expect, the drama boasts an impressive cast.

The Stranger’s Richard Armitage (who recently appeared in another Netflix drama, the steamy erotic thriller Obsession) is returning for Fool Me Once, in which he’s joined by Dame Joanna Lumley and Michelle Keegan.

Dame Joanna Lumley and Michelle Keegan share the screen in this new miniseries Vishal Sharma/Netflix

Also putting in an appearance are Adeel Akhtar, Emmett J Scanlan and Dino Fetscher.

Former Coronation Street star Michelle takes the lead in Stay Close as Maya Stern, a woman who begins to grow suspicious that her husband may not actually be dead following his supposed murder, leading her to worry for the safety of their baby daughter.

Advertisement

Michelle Keegan and Richard Armitage in Fool Me Once Matt Squire/Netflix

An official synopsis for the drama teases: “Harlan Coben’s Fool Me Once follows Maya Stern, who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe.

“But when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see a man she recognises in her house. Her husband, who she thought was dead...

“Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce leads the homicide investigation into Joe’s death while grappling with secrets of his own. Meanwhile, Maya’s niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, are trying to find the truth about their mother’s murder, several months earlier. Are the two cases connected?”